Be Wary Of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) And Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Allegion:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$540m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$610m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Allegion has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Building industry average of 14% it's much better. NYSE:ALLE Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Allegion compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Allegion doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 24%, but since then they've fallen to 18%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Allegion is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 16% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Allegion (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

