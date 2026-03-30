BE vs BLDP: Which Clean Energy Stock Has More Growth Potential?

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is emerging as a compelling long-term investment opportunity as governments and industries intensify efforts to decarbonize the energy and transportation sectors. With zero-emission operation, high efficiency and rapid refueling capability, fuel cells are particularly well-suited for heavy transportation, shipping, aviation and industrial power applications. Growing policy support, including subsidies, carbon pricing mechanisms and national hydrogen strategies, is helping lower costs while accelerating adoption and commercialization.



Investment momentum is further supported by advancements in electrolyzer technology, declining renewable energy costs and the expanding hydrogen infrastructure. As green hydrogen production scales up, fuel cells are becoming increasingly cost-competitive, reinforcing their role in the global energy transition while supporting long-term growth and value creation.



As clean energy gains increasing importance and new technologies emerge to produce it, attention is turning to companies like Bloom Energy BE and Ballard Power Systems (BLDP, both of which are advancing clean energy generation through innovative technologies.



Bloom Energy is well positioned to benefit from the rising demand for reliable, low-carbon on-site power solutions. Its solid-oxide fuel cell technology delivers highly efficient and ultra-clean electricity, enabling customers to reduce their dependence on an increasingly strained power grid. Growing momentum in green hydrogen, supportive policy initiatives and continued improvements in Bloom Energy’s electrolyzer platform further enhance its long-term prospects. As corporations and data centers increasingly look for dependable and sustainable power sources, Bloom Energy is poised to play a larger role in the global energy transition.



Ballard Power Systems presents a strong investment case as a leading provider of proton exchange membrane (“PEM”) fuel cell technology for decarbonization markets. Its high-performance, scalable fuel cells are ideal for heavy-duty transport applications, including buses, trucks, rail and marine. Continuous product launches and advancements in PEM technology strengthen its competitive position, while declining costs and growing adoption bolster Ballard Power’s potential to expand market share and drive long-term growth and shareholder value in the evolving hydrogen economy.

BLDP & BE’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDP’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 indicates a year-over-year increase of 30% and 34.52%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The same for BE’s earnings per share in 2026 and 2027 implies a year-over-year increase of 81.58% and 108.46%, respectively.



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BLDP & BE’s Sales Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDP’s revenues in 2026 and 2027 indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.4% and 34.68%, respectively.



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The same for BE’s revenues in 2026 and 2027 implies a year-over-year increase of 60.51% and 66.70%, respectively.



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Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital (“ROIC”) measures how well a company generates returns on the money it invests. ROIC is a key indicator of a company's profitability and operational efficiency.



BE’s current ROIC is 4.12% against BLDP’s negative 13.6%. It indicates BE is using the funds more efficiently than BLDP.



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Valuation

Bloom Energy’s shares are trading at a premium compared with Ballard Power’s shares on a Price/Sales F12M basis.



BE’s shares are presently trading at P/S F12M of 8.02X compared with BLDP’s 6.09X.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of Ballard Power have lost 12.3% against Bloom Energy’s rally of 57.5%



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Rounding Up

Bloom Energy and Ballard Power are actively committed to delivering reliable, zero-emission electricity to their customers.



From the above discussion, it is evident that Bloom Energy has an edge over Ballard Power due to its stronger earnings and sales estimate revision, better ROIC and healthier price performance. Both companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (BLDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.