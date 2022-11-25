Markets
Be Thankful! 2 Stocks That Are Actually Up in 2022 (and Still Worth Buying)

November 25, 2022 — 05:02 am EST

Written by Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro for The Motley Fool ->

It doesn't feel like any stocks are up this year -- the S&P 500 is down sharply for the year and peaked the first week of January. But there definitely are some winners out there, and some of them are positioned to keep winning for years to come. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down why Kinsale Capital (NYSE: KNSL) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) are two of their favorite winners.

*Stock prices used were the after-hours prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 20, 2022.

Jason Hall has positions in Kinsale Capital Group. Jeff Santoro has positions in Kinsale Capital Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kinsale Capital Group and Ulta Beauty. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

