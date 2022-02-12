Be Sure To Check Out Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Yum! Brands' shares on or after the 17th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 11th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.57 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.28 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Yum! Brands stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $122.07. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Yum! Brands can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Yum! Brands paying out a modest 39% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Yum! Brands generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Yum! Brands's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:YUM Historic Dividend February 12th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Yum! Brands's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Yum! Brands has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Yum! Brands an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Yum! Brands is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Yum! Brands, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Yum! Brands is facing. Be aware that Yum! Brands is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are a bit unpleasant...

