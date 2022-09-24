Be Sure To Check Out U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase U.S. Bancorp's shares before the 29th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that U.S. Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of $42.12. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. U.S. Bancorp paid out a comfortable 42% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see U.S. Bancorp earnings per share are up 5.9% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy U.S. Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? U.S. Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating U.S. Bancorp more closely.

