Be Sure To Check Out Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 26th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Stifel Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Stifel Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of $59.16. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Stifel Financial is paying out just 10% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SF Historic Dividend February 22nd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Stifel Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Stifel Financial has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Stifel Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Stifel Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Stifel Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Stifel Financial and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

