Be Sure To Check Out SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase SEI Investments' shares on or after the 20th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.74 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SEI Investments stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of $62.35. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether SEI Investments can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. SEI Investments has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:SEIC Historic Dividend December 16th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, SEI Investments's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, SEI Investments has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has SEI Investments got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, SEI Investments looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in SEI Investments for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with SEI Investments and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

