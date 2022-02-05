Be Sure To Check Out Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Salisbury Bancorp's shares before the 10th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.28 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Salisbury Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $56.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Salisbury Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NasdaqCM:SAL Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Salisbury Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Salisbury Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.3% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Salisbury Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Salisbury Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Salisbury Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Salisbury Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

