Be Sure To Check Out Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Renasant's shares before the 16th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.88 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Renasant has a trailing yield of 2.4% on the current share price of $36.77. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Renasant has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Renasant paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:RNST Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Renasant's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Renasant has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Renasant is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is Renasant worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Renasant that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Renasant looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Renasant for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Renasant has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

