Be Sure To Check Out Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Pentair's shares before the 21st of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Pentair has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $71.88. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Pentair's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Pentair's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Pentair generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Pentair earnings per share are up 5.4% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Pentair dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Pentair worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Pentair is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Pentair is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Pentair, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

