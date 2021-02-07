Be Sure To Check Out PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in two days. You can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of February.

PennyMac Financial Services's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PennyMac Financial Services has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $64.53. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether PennyMac Financial Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. PennyMac Financial Services is paying out just 2.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. PennyMac Financial Services paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PFSI Historic Dividend February 8th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see PennyMac Financial Services's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 59% per annum for the past five years.

Unfortunately PennyMac Financial Services has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid PennyMac Financial Services? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, PennyMac Financial Services looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PennyMac Financial Services (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

