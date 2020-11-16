Be Sure To Check Out Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in two days. You will need to purchase shares before the 19th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Otis Worldwide's upcoming dividend is US$0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.80 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Otis Worldwide has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $65.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Otis Worldwide has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Otis Worldwide paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Otis Worldwide generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 12% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Otis Worldwide's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:OTIS Historic Dividend November 16th 2020

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke.

Given that Otis Worldwide has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is Otis Worldwide an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine strong earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Otis Worldwide is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Otis Worldwide for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Otis Worldwide has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

