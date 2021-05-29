Be Sure To Check Out Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Middlefield Banc's shares before the 3rd of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.64 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Middlefield Banc has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $24. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Middlefield Banc's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Middlefield Banc paying out a modest 34% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Middlefield Banc's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Middlefield Banc has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.1% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Middlefield Banc? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Middlefield Banc reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Middlefield Banc more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for Middlefield Banc? See what the two analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

