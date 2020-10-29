Be Sure To Check Out MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 3rd of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of November.

MetroCity Bankshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.40 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MetroCity Bankshares has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of $14.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether MetroCity Bankshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately MetroCity Bankshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 29% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:MCBS Historic Dividend October 29th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see MetroCity Bankshares's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. MetroCity Bankshares has delivered 35% dividend growth per year on average over the past four years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Has MetroCity Bankshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like MetroCity Bankshares that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. MetroCity Bankshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while MetroCity Bankshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for MetroCity Bankshares and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

