Be Sure To Check Out Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next couple of days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Maximus' shares on or after the 12th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.28 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.12 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Maximus has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $64.45. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Maximus's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Maximus has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Maximus's payout ratio is modest, at just 37% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 17% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:MMS Historic Dividend August 10th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Maximus earnings per share are up 2.6% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Maximus has increased its dividend at approximately 20% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Maximus an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Maximus is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Maximus is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Maximus, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Maximus for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Maximus has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

