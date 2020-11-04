Be Sure To Check Out M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 9th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of November.

M.D.C. Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.40 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.60 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, M.D.C. Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of $45.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. M.D.C. Holdings paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (86%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MDC Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see M.D.C. Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 36% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, M.D.C. Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 7.0% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has M.D.C. Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, M.D.C. Holdings paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for M.D.C. Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

