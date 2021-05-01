Be Sure To Check Out Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 6th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of May.

Luther Burbank's upcoming dividend is US$0.058 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.23 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Luther Burbank has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $11.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Luther Burbank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Luther Burbank has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LBC Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Luther Burbank, with earnings per share up 2.9% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Luther Burbank's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were three years ago.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Luther Burbank for the upcoming dividend? Luther Burbank has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Luther Burbank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Luther Burbank for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Luther Burbank has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

