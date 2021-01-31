Be Sure To Check Out Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 5th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of February.

Lakeland Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Lakeland Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $13.11. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Lakeland Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Lakeland Bancorp paying out a modest 44% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LBAI Historic Dividend January 31st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Lakeland Bancorp earnings per share are up 6.0% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Lakeland Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Lakeland Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Lakeland Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Wondering what the future holds for Lakeland Bancorp? See what the six analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

