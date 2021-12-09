Be Sure To Check Out Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Installed Building Products' shares before the 14th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.30 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Installed Building Products stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $137.95. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Installed Building Products paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 23% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Installed Building Products has grown its earnings rapidly, up 36% a year for the past five years. Installed Building Products looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Given that Installed Building Products has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is Installed Building Products an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Installed Building Products is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Installed Building Products for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Installed Building Products that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

