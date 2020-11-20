Be Sure To Check Out Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 25th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of December.

Huntington Ingalls Industries's next dividend payment will be US$1.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.56 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of $162.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Huntington Ingalls Industries can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 26% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HII Historic Dividend November 20th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Huntington Ingalls Industries's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Huntington Ingalls Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 36% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Huntington Ingalls Industries? Huntington Ingalls Industries has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Huntington Ingalls Industries has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Huntington Ingalls Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

