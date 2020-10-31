Be Sure To Check Out HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 5th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of November.

HomeStreet's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that HomeStreet has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $31.07. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. HomeStreet has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HMST Historic Dividend October 31st 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see HomeStreet's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Given that HomeStreet has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Is HomeStreet worth buying for its dividend? Companies like HomeStreet that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. HomeStreet ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in HomeStreet for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for HomeStreet (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

