Be Sure To Check Out Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of April.

Hawthorn Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.52 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hawthorn Bancshares has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $23.5. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hawthorn Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Hawthorn Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hawthorn Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Hawthorn Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Hawthorn Bancshares? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Hawthorn Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

