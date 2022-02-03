Be Sure To Check Out H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase H.B. Fuller's shares on or after the 8th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.67 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that H.B. Fuller has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $71.84. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether H.B. Fuller can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. H.B. Fuller paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:FUL Historic Dividend February 3rd 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see H.B. Fuller earnings per share are up 4.7% per annum over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, H.B. Fuller has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has H.B. Fuller got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and H.B. Fuller is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and H.B. Fuller is halfway there. H.B. Fuller looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks H.B. Fuller is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for H.B. Fuller that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

