Be Sure To Check Out Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Garmin's shares on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.67 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.68 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Garmin has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $142.55. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Garmin paid out a comfortable 49% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 42% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:GRMN Historic Dividend June 9th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Garmin's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Garmin has delivered 6.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Garmin is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has Garmin got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Garmin is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Garmin is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Garmin and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

