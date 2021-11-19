Be Sure To Check Out First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase First BanCorp's shares before the 24th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First BanCorp has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $14.24. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. First BanCorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FBP Historic Dividend November 19th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see First BanCorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 65% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. First BanCorp has delivered an average of 49% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is First BanCorp worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, First BanCorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while First BanCorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for First BanCorp that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

