Be Sure To Check Out Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 18th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

Federal Signal's upcoming dividend is US$0.08 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.32 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Federal Signal has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $32.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Federal Signal's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Federal Signal has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Federal Signal is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 23% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Federal Signal's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FSS Historic Dividend November 14th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Federal Signal's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Federal Signal has delivered 2.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Federal Signal is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Federal Signal? Federal Signal has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in Federal Signal for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Federal Signal that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

