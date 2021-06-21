Be Sure To Check Out Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's shares before the 25th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.68 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.1% on the current share price of $21.79. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FMAO Historic Dividend June 21st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Farmers & Merchants Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

