Be Sure To Check Out eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase eXp World Holdings' shares before the 11th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.045 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.18 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that eXp World Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $15.27. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether eXp World Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether eXp World Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately eXp World Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 10% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NasdaqGM:EXPI Historic Dividend August 7th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see eXp World Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 70% per annum for the past five years. eXp World Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Given that eXp World Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid eXp World Holdings? eXp World Holdings has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about eXp World Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks eXp World Holdings is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for eXp World Holdings you should know about.

