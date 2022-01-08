Be Sure To Check Out EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase EOG Resources' shares before the 13th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.65 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, EOG Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 1.7% on its current stock price of $98.16. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. EOG Resources paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether EOG Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that EOG Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, EOG Resources's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, EOG Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy EOG Resources for the upcoming dividend? EOG Resources has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

Ever wonder what the future holds for EOG Resources? See what the 18 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

