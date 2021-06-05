Be Sure To Check Out EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase EnerSys' shares on or after the 10th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, EnerSys has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current stock price of $96.67. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether EnerSys can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. EnerSys paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether EnerSys generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 10% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ENS Historic Dividend June 5th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that EnerSys's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. EnerSys is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings and has a history of generating some growth in earnings. We think this is a reasonable combination.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. EnerSys has delivered an average of 4.3% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid EnerSys? The company has barely grown earnings per share over this time, but at least it's paying out a decently low percentage of its earnings and cashflow as dividends. This could suggest management is reinvesting in future growth opportunities. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but EnerSys is halfway there. There's a lot to like about EnerSys, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while EnerSys has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for EnerSys you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.