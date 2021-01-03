Be Sure To Check Out Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 7th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

Eagle Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.88 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Eagle Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $41.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Eagle Bancorp paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Eagle Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Eagle Bancorp's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were two years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Eagle Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Eagle Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Eagle Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Eagle Bancorp is facing. For example, Eagle Bancorp has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

