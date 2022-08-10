Be Sure To Check Out ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in day or so. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase ConnectOne Bancorp's shares on or after the 12th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.15 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.62 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ConnectOne Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 2.3% on the current share price of $27.09. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether ConnectOne Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. ConnectOne Bancorp is paying out just 18% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see ConnectOne Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. ConnectOne Bancorp has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is ConnectOne Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. ConnectOne Bancorp ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

