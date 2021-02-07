Be Sure To Check Out Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

Church & Dwight's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.01 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Church & Dwight has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $82.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Church & Dwight's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Church & Dwight's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Church & Dwight's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CHD Historic Dividend February 7th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Church & Dwight's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Church & Dwight has delivered 22% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Church & Dwight worth buying for its dividend? Church & Dwight has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Church & Dwight has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Church & Dwight has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

