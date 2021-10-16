Be Sure To Check Out CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, CF Bankshares investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of November.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CF Bankshares stock has a trailing yield of around 0.8% on the current share price of $19.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CF Bankshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 2.2% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:CFBK Historic Dividend October 16th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see CF Bankshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 27% a year for the past five years.

Given that CF Bankshares has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid CF Bankshares? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. CF Bankshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while CF Bankshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for CF Bankshares and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

