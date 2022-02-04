Be Sure To Check Out Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

It looks like Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Berkshire Hills Bancorp's shares on or after the 9th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.12 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.48 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $30.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Berkshire Hills Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Berkshire Hills Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

NYSE:BHLB Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Berkshire Hills Bancorp, with earnings per share up 5.5% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has seen its dividend decline 2.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Has Berkshire Hills Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Berkshire Hills Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Berkshire Hills Bancorp that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

