Be Sure To Check Out BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 12th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

BancorpSouth Bank's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.76 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that BancorpSouth Bank has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $32.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether BancorpSouth Bank has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. BancorpSouth Bank paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BXS Historic Dividend March 7th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BancorpSouth Bank, with earnings per share up 9.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. BancorpSouth Bank's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy BancorpSouth Bank for the upcoming dividend? BancorpSouth Bank has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. BancorpSouth Bank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for BancorpSouth Bank that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

