Be Sure To Check Out BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 14th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of January.

BancorpSouth Bank's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that BancorpSouth Bank has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $27.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether BancorpSouth Bank's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether BancorpSouth Bank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately BancorpSouth Bank's payout ratio is modest, at just 35% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BXS Historic Dividend December 9th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, BancorpSouth Bank's earnings per share have been growing at 12% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. BancorpSouth Bank has seen its dividend decline 1.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is BancorpSouth Bank worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating BancorpSouth Bank more closely.

In light of that, while BancorpSouth Bank has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for BancorpSouth Bank and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.