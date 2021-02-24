Be Sure To Check Out Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of March.

Avery Dennison's upcoming dividend is US$0.62 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.48 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Avery Dennison has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current stock price of $180.52. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Avery Dennison has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Avery Dennison paying out a modest 36% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 37% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AVY Historic Dividend February 25th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Avery Dennison's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Avery Dennison has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Avery Dennison for the upcoming dividend? Avery Dennison has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Avery Dennison looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Avery Dennison is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Avery Dennison and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

