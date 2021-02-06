Be Sure To Check Out Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 11th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of February.

Artisan Partners Asset Management's next dividend payment will be US$1.28 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.39 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Artisan Partners Asset Management stock has a trailing yield of around 6.4% on the current share price of $53.25. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Artisan Partners Asset Management can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 81% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:APAM Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Artisan Partners Asset Management's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Artisan Partners Asset Management has delivered 8.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Artisan Partners Asset Management? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Artisan Partners Asset Management is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. In summary, Artisan Partners Asset Management appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Artisan Partners Asset Management for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Artisan Partners Asset Management has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

