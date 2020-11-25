Be Sure To Check Out Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 1st of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Arrow Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.01 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Arrow Financial has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of $30.91. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Arrow Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Arrow Financial, with earnings per share up 9.5% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Arrow Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.3% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Arrow Financial? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Arrow Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Arrow Financial is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Arrow Financial you should be aware of.

