Be Sure To Check Out Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Amkor Technology's shares on or after the 4th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.16 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Amkor Technology has a trailing yield of approximately 0.8% on its current stock price of $21.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Amkor Technology is paying out just 4.9% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 8.0% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:AMKR Historic Dividend May 31st 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Amkor Technology's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 50% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Amkor Technology looks like a promising growth company.

Unfortunately Amkor Technology has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Amkor Technology? We love that Amkor Technology is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Amkor Technology is facing. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Amkor Technology that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

