Be Sure To Check Out American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 2nd of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of February.

American River Bankshares's upcoming dividend is US$0.07 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.28 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American River Bankshares has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $12.87. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. American River Bankshares paid out a comfortable 25% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, American River Bankshares's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past four years, American River Bankshares has increased its dividend at approximately 8.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has American River Bankshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. American River Bankshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American River Bankshares is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for American River Bankshares you should be aware of.

