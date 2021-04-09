Be Sure To Check Out American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of April.

American Financial Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that American Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $117.24. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. American Financial Group paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AFG Historic Dividend April 9th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, American Financial Group's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, American Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy American Financial Group for the upcoming dividend? Companies like American Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. American Financial Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American Financial Group is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with American Financial Group (including 1 which can't be ignored).

