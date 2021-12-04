Be Sure To Check Out American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase American Eagle Outfitters' shares on or after the 9th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, American Eagle Outfitters has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current stock price of $26.32. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. American Eagle Outfitters has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether American Eagle Outfitters generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (64%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AEO Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, American Eagle Outfitters's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years. American Eagle Outfitters has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. American Eagle Outfitters has delivered an average of 5.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

Has American Eagle Outfitters got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, American Eagle Outfitters paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. American Eagle Outfitters looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks American Eagle Outfitters is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for American Eagle Outfitters that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

