Be Sure To Check Out Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 27th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Allegiance Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Allegiance Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $31.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Allegiance Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 14% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Allegiance Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Unfortunately Allegiance Bancshares has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Allegiance Bancshares? Companies like Allegiance Bancshares that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Allegiance Bancshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Allegiance Bancshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Allegiance Bancshares and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

