Be Sure To Check Out ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase ACNB's shares on or after the 28th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.27 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ACNB has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of $28.72. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ACNB's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether ACNB has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately ACNB's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see ACNB's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, ACNB has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because ACNB is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid ACNB? Companies like ACNB that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, ACNB looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Curious about whether ACNB has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

