$BE stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BE stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $576,593,960 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BE stock page):
$BE Insider Trading Activity
$BE insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ECOPLANT CO., LTD. SK sold 10,000,000 shares for an estimated $276,000,000
- KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,028 shares for an estimated $1,631,045.
- SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,101 shares for an estimated $512,446.
- AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,629 shares for an estimated $445,322.
- SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,339 shares for an estimated $275,119.
- MACIEJ KURZYMSKI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,745 shares for an estimated $224,598.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $BE stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,954,534 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,746,138
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,658,600 shares (+192.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,268,076
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,636,686 shares (+273.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,837,246
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,932,802 shares (+144.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,998,887
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 1,234,299 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,266,318
- TREE LINE ADVISORS (HONG KONG) LTD. added 1,150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,609,000
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,127,846 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,173,452
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
Receive $BE Data Alerts
Sign Up
$BE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BE in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/21/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 04/09/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BE forecast page.
$BE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BE recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $BE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chip Moore from Roth Capital set a target price of $25.0 on 07/22/2025
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 07/21/2025
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $31.0 on 07/14/2025
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/09/2025
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025
- Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 05/01/2025
- Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 04/21/2025
You can track data on $BE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
