$BE stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BE stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $251,714,056 of trading volume.

$BE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $BE stock page ):

$BE insiders have traded $BE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KR SRIDHAR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 78,028 shares for an estimated $1,631,045 .

. SHAWN MARIE SODERBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,740 shares for an estimated $550,831 .

. AMAN JOSHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,629 shares for an estimated $445,322 .

. SATISH CHITOORI (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,339 shares for an estimated $275,119 .

. MACIEJ KURZYMSKI (See Remarks) sold 8,733 shares for an estimated $199,025

$BE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $BE stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BE in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Sell" rating on 04/09/2025

$BE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BE recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $BE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $30.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Jordan Levy from Truist Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $19.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Chip Moore from Roth MKM set a target price of $20.0 on 04/16/2025

