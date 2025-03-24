B.E. Smith Survey Reveals 46% of Healthcare Leaders Plan to Leave Their Organizations in Next Year

A survey reveals that nearly 46% of healthcare leaders plan to leave their organizations within a year, highlighting workforce volatility.

A recent survey by B.E. Smith reveals that nearly 50% of healthcare leaders plan to leave their organizations within the next year, indicating significant turnover challenges amid a volatile workforce environment. The survey, which gathered responses from around 600 executives, highlights that many have received credible job offers recently, exacerbating difficulties in filling vacant executive positions. The growing importance of technology management roles, particularly in IT and cybersecurity, was noted as organizations aim to enhance efficiency and patient care. Executives identified financial pressures and workforce issues as critical disruptions for 2025, with strategies focusing on revenue growth through expanding service lines and cost reductions. While healthcare leaders generally expressed cautious optimism about their facilities' conditions in 2025, there remains a mixed outlook for the industry's overall financial health.

AMN Healthcare's B.E. Smith conducted a significant survey revealing that 46% of healthcare executives plan to leave their organizations within a year, highlighting a pressing need for interim executive solutions, which could enhance AMN's service demand.

The survey identifies a growing opportunity in healthcare leadership roles focused on technology management, reflecting AMN Healthcare’s alignment with industry trends toward increased efficiency and patient data protection.

Despite challenges, the majority of healthcare executives express cautious optimism for operational conditions in 2025, which may lead to a more favorable market environment for AMN Healthcare’s services.

Nearly half of healthcare executives plan to leave their organizations within the next year, indicating high turnover and instability in leadership.

80% of healthcare executives find filling vacant positions extremely or very challenging, suggesting potential operational disruptions.

The survey highlights ongoing concerns about financial pressures and workforce issues, which have been persistent challenges in the healthcare industry.

What did the 2025 Healthcare Leadership Trends survey reveal?

The survey found that 46% of healthcare executives plan to leave their organizations within the next year.

What factors are impacting healthcare executive turnover?

Healthcare professionals are reassessing their work conditions post-pandemic amid ongoing financial pressures and workforce issues.

Which healthcare leadership roles are expected to grow in 2025?

Roles in information technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence are anticipated to gain importance in healthcare leadership.

What are healthcare executives' primary growth strategies for 2025?

Executives aim to expand existing service lines, implement significant cost reductions, and add new service lines to drive revenue.

How do healthcare executives feel about the future conditions in 2025?

Many express cautious optimism, with 34% expecting better conditions than in 2024, while 18% anticipate a decline.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

DALLAS, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Close to half of hospital, medical group and other healthcare facility leaders intend to leave their organizations during the next 12 months, according to a new survey examining the plans, perspectives and challenges facing healthcare executives in 2025.





Conducted by B.E. Smith, a leading provider of healthcare executive search services and a company of AMN Healthcare, the 2025



Healthcare Leadership Trends



survey reflects the overall state of volatility in the healthcare workforce.





“Turnover among both healthcare executives and clinical professionals such as physicians, nurses, and others remains a key strategic challenge facing healthcare facilities,” said Mary Newell, Vice President of Physician and Leadership Search for AMN Healthcare. “Post pandemic, many healthcare professionals are reassessing where, when and how they work.”





Of close to 600 healthcare executives surveyed, 46% said they plan to leave their organizations within the next year, while 26% said they would do so either immediately or within the next six months. The majority (74%) said they had received a credible job offer within the last six months, suggesting that many of those planning to leave their organizations will have options from which to choose.





Positions that are left vacant may be difficult to fill. Eighty percent of those surveyed said that filling healthcare executive positions in today’s market is extremely, very, or moderately challenging. The use of interim executives may be one method to fill open positions. Of those surveyed who have used interim leaders in the last year, 80% did so to fill temporarily open positions.







Emerging Leadership Roles







Executives were asked which healthcare leadership roles are likely to grow in importance in 2025. Three of the four roles identified involve technology management and include leadership roles in information technology, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.





“Healthcare providers are accelerating their application of technology to increase efficiency, enhance clinical diagnosis and outcomes, and protect patient data,” Newell said. “This requires both hard assets and the leadership talent to optimally apply them.”







Disruptors and Growth Strategies







Healthcare executives identified “financial pressures and constraints” and “workforce issues” as the two factors most likely to prove disruptive to healthcare facility operations in 2025. Both have been endemic to the healthcare industry for years, the result of patchwork reimbursement models and chronic labor shortages.





Healthcare leaders rated “expanding existing service lines” as their primary revenue growth strategy for the coming year, followed by “significant cost reductions,” and “adding new service lines.” According to Newell, hospitals in recent years have focused on building out their outpatient service lines as a means of capturing revenue and market share, while cost reductions are a response to inflationary pressures recently faced by many industries.







Cautious Optimism







Healthcare executives were asked to assess the financial and operational conditions they expect to encounter at their facilities in 2025, with the majority reflecting a mood of cautious optimism. More than one-third (34%) expect conditions in 2025 will be better than in 2024, 48% expect no change, while only 18% expect conditions to be worse. Survey respondents were somewhat less optimistic about financial and operational conditions facing the healthcare industry as a whole. Thirty-nine percent expect no change from last year, 30% expect conditions will be better, while 31% expect them to be worse.





B.E. Smith’s



Healthcare Leadership Trends



survey is conducted annually to assess the plans, perspectives and challenges facing healthcare leaders in the coming year. The 2025 survey is based on 588 responses from healthcare executives nationwide. A copy of the survey report can be accessed at



BES Healthcare Leadership Trends for 2025 Whitepaper









