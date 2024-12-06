BE Semiconductor’s Strategic Share Repurchase Program

BE Semiconductor (GB:0XVE) has released an update.
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. has announced its recent transactions under its €100 million share repurchase program. The company repurchased shares between November 28 and December 6, 2024, at prices ranging from €111.91 to €122.46 per share. This initiative reflects Besi’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.
